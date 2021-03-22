Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will start as Openers: Virat Kohli

COVID-19 Updates World 123,959,083 World Confirmed: 123,959,083 Active: 21,353,420 Recovered: 99,876,417 Death: 2,729,246

USA 30,523,015 USA Confirmed: 30,523,015 Active: 7,213,391 Recovered: 22,754,300 Death: 555,324

Brazil 11,998,233 Brazil Confirmed: 11,998,233 Active: 1,254,185 Recovered: 10,449,933 Death: 294,115

India 11,646,081 India Confirmed: 11,646,081 Active: 334,610 Recovered: 11,151,468 Death: 160,003

Russia 4,466,153 Russia Confirmed: 4,466,153 Active: 293,577 Recovered: 4,077,185 Death: 95,391

UK 4,296,583 UK Confirmed: 4,296,583 Active: 497,217 Recovered: 3,673,211 Death: 126,155

Italy 3,376,376 Italy Confirmed: 3,376,376 Active: 571,672 Recovered: 2,699,762 Death: 104,942

Turkey 3,013,122 Turkey Confirmed: 3,013,122 Active: 157,874 Recovered: 2,825,187 Death: 30,061

Germany 2,670,000 Germany Confirmed: 2,670,000 Active: 171,330 Recovered: 2,423,400 Death: 75,270

Pakistan 630,471 Pakistan Confirmed: 630,471 Active: 33,070 Recovered: 583,538 Death: 13,863

China 90,106 China Confirmed: 90,106 Active: 161 Recovered: 85,309 Death: 4,636

Pune, 22/3: Indian Captain Virat Kohli said during the Press Conference that Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will start as openers in the first one-day against England.

Kohli said in the virtual press conference, “As far as the opening combination is concerned, Shikhar (Dhawan) and Rohit (Sharma) will definitely start. They have been amazing for us in the past few years.”

Kohli on being asked about opening with Rohit Sharma said, “It’s not a guarantee that this is going to be considered in the future. “To open up a slot for Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), who is playing the way he is, I can do anything to do that,” Kohli said, indicating that he moved to the top of the order to help Suryakumar Yadav, who made his debut in the recently concluded T20I series, bat higher up in the order”.

India will take on England in the first one-day in Pune on Tuesday. The three match ODI series will be the last leg in England’s tour of India. India won the 4 match test series 3-1 and 5 match T20 series 3-2.