Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will start as Openers: Virat Kohli

Pune, 22/3: Indian Captain Virat Kohli said during the Press Conference that Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will start as openers in the first one-day against England.
Kohli said in the virtual press conference, “As far as the opening combination is concerned, Shikhar (Dhawan) and Rohit (Sharma) will definitely start. They have been amazing for us in the past few years.”
Kohli on being asked about opening with Rohit Sharma said, “It’s not a guarantee that this is going to be considered in the future. “To open up a slot for Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), who is playing the way he is, I can do anything to do that,” Kohli said, indicating that he moved to the top of the order to help Suryakumar Yadav, who made his debut in the recently concluded T20I series, bat higher up in the order”.
India will take on England in the first one-day in Pune on Tuesday. The three match ODI series will be the last leg in England’s tour of India. India won the 4 match test series 3-1 and 5 match T20 series 3-2.