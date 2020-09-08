Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut appointed party’s chief spokesperson

Mumbai, 8/9: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been appointed as the chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena. Similarly, Shiv Sena also appointed the other 10 people as Party’s spokesperson.

Sanjay Raut is also the executive editor of ShivSena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.Lok Sabha members Arvind Sawant and Dhairyasheel Mane, Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant, Anil Parab, Gulabrao Patil, MLAs Sunil Prabhu, and Pratap Sarnaik, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, and senior leader Neelam Gorhe have been nominated as spokespersons of the Shiv Sena.