A giant Asteroid 2014 QJ33 about the size of London Bridge will fly past the Earth on September 17. This report was published by NASA.

According to NASA, the giant space rock is predicted to be 48m to 110m, or 157 to 360 feet, wide and could be as big as London Bridge after the concrete reaches 104 meters (340 feet) in the central span at a distance of 6.67 lunar units.