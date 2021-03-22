Shocking! Kid Burnt Alive in Begusarai due to this reason!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,935,363 World Confirmed: 123,935,363 Active: 21,349,034 Recovered: 99,857,307 Death: 2,729,022

USA 30,521,774 USA Confirmed: 30,521,774 Active: 7,212,208 Recovered: 22,754,252 Death: 555,314

Brazil 11,998,233 Brazil Confirmed: 11,998,233 Active: 1,254,185 Recovered: 10,449,933 Death: 294,115

India 11,646,081 India Confirmed: 11,646,081 Active: 334,610 Recovered: 11,151,468 Death: 160,003

Russia 4,466,153 Russia Confirmed: 4,466,153 Active: 293,577 Recovered: 4,077,185 Death: 95,391

UK 4,296,583 UK Confirmed: 4,296,583 Active: 497,217 Recovered: 3,673,211 Death: 126,155

Italy 3,376,376 Italy Confirmed: 3,376,376 Active: 571,672 Recovered: 2,699,762 Death: 104,942

Turkey 3,013,122 Turkey Confirmed: 3,013,122 Active: 157,874 Recovered: 2,825,187 Death: 30,061

Germany 2,670,000 Germany Confirmed: 2,670,000 Active: 171,330 Recovered: 2,423,400 Death: 75,270

Pakistan 630,471 Pakistan Confirmed: 630,471 Active: 33,070 Recovered: 583,538 Death: 13,863

China 90,106 China Confirmed: 90,106 Active: 161 Recovered: 85,309 Death: 4,636

Begusarai, 22/3: In ​​the Begusarai district of Bihar, a case has shocked the humankind. It is alleged that after uprooting a plant, a 12-year-old girl was burned alive. The girl has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the information, a 12-year-old girl was playing outside her house in Shivrana village. During this time, she uprooted the kundri (a type of vegetable) plant in the house of her neighbor Sikander Yadav. After this, Alexander and his wife Kavita Devi thrashed the girl and set the girl’s body on fire by pouring kerosene oil on her.

Surendra Singh, station in-charge of Barauni, told on Sunday that an FIR for the incident has been lodged in Barauni police station on Saturday. Also, the girl has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Her situation here remains critical. The police are investigating the entire case. Only after investigation, the whole matter will be available in detail. The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused. According to the information of the sources, there is already a dispute between the two families.