Shocking! Kid Burnt Alive in Begusarai due to this reason!
Begusarai, 22/3: In the Begusarai district of Bihar, a case has shocked the humankind. It is alleged that after uprooting a plant, a 12-year-old girl was burned alive. The girl has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
According to the information, a 12-year-old girl was playing outside her house in Shivrana village. During this time, she uprooted the kundri (a type of vegetable) plant in the house of her neighbor Sikander Yadav. After this, Alexander and his wife Kavita Devi thrashed the girl and set the girl’s body on fire by pouring kerosene oil on her.
Surendra Singh, station in-charge of Barauni, told on Sunday that an FIR for the incident has been lodged in Barauni police station on Saturday. Also, the girl has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Her situation here remains critical. The police are investigating the entire case. Only after investigation, the whole matter will be available in detail. The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused. According to the information of the sources, there is already a dispute between the two families.