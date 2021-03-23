Shocking! People did this to a 10-year-old Child on suspicion of theft. Know Details!

Barabanki, 23/3: Barabanki has witnessed a piece of shocking news. On suspicion of theft, a 10-year-old child was tied to a pillar and beaten fiercely. He was accused of stealing a bicycle. The villagers, after beating the innocent, did not even hand him over to the police. The matter is under investigation. 

Actually, the matter is of village Khajuri crossroads in Kotwali Badosarai area. A bicycle was stolen from the area. People suspected the 10-year-old to have committed the theft. He got a lot of slaps first. After this, he was tied with a pillar nearby and then beaten.

The stolen bicycle was also not found near the innocent. People got some toffee and 20 rupees cash from his pocket. After this people did not hand him over to the police but left.

Regarding the case, Barabanki ASP Northern Region Awadhesh Singh said that the case of beating of a teenager in the Badosarai Kotwali area of ​​Barabanki by accusing him of stealing a bicycle has come to the notice. Legal action is being taken by registering a case. Action will be taken against the accused soon.

