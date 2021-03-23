Shocking! People did this to a 10-year-old Child on suspicion of theft. Know Details!

COVID-19 Updates World 124,477,097 World Confirmed: 124,477,097 Active: 21,327,822 Recovered: 100,410,672 Death: 2,738,603

USA 30,584,133 USA Confirmed: 30,584,133 Active: 7,178,158 Recovered: 22,849,905 Death: 556,070

Brazil 12,051,619 Brazil Confirmed: 12,051,619 Active: 1,247,939 Recovered: 10,507,995 Death: 295,685

India 11,697,665 India Confirmed: 11,697,665 Active: 352,020 Recovered: 11,185,350 Death: 160,295

Russia 4,474,610 Russia Confirmed: 4,474,610 Active: 290,747 Recovered: 4,088,045 Death: 95,818

UK 4,301,925 UK Confirmed: 4,301,925 Active: 481,598 Recovered: 3,694,155 Death: 126,172

Italy 3,400,877 Italy Confirmed: 3,400,877 Active: 563,067 Recovered: 2,732,482 Death: 105,328

Turkey 3,035,338 Turkey Confirmed: 3,035,338 Active: 160,479 Recovered: 2,844,681 Death: 30,178

Germany 2,681,435 Germany Confirmed: 2,681,435 Active: 172,112 Recovered: 2,433,800 Death: 75,523

Pakistan 633,741 Pakistan Confirmed: 633,741 Active: 34,535 Recovered: 585,271 Death: 13,935

China 90,115 China Confirmed: 90,115 Active: 158 Recovered: 85,321 Death: 4,636

Barabanki, 23/3: Barabanki has witnessed a piece of shocking news. On suspicion of theft, a 10-year-old child was tied to a pillar and beaten fiercely. He was accused of stealing a bicycle. The villagers, after beating the innocent, did not even hand him over to the police. The matter is under investigation.

Actually, the matter is of village Khajuri crossroads in Kotwali Badosarai area. A bicycle was stolen from the area. People suspected the 10-year-old to have committed the theft. He got a lot of slaps first. After this, he was tied with a pillar nearby and then beaten.

The stolen bicycle was also not found near the innocent. People got some toffee and 20 rupees cash from his pocket. After this people did not hand him over to the police but left.

Regarding the case, Barabanki ASP Northern Region Awadhesh Singh said that the case of beating of a teenager in the Badosarai Kotwali area of ​​Barabanki by accusing him of stealing a bicycle has come to the notice. Legal action is being taken by registering a case. Action will be taken against the accused soon.