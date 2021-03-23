DGCA extends international flight ban till this date , Know the details

COVID-19 Updates World 124,473,237 World Confirmed: 124,473,237 Active: 21,324,594 Recovered: 100,410,097 Death: 2,738,546

USA 30,581,205 USA Confirmed: 30,581,205 Active: 7,175,264 Recovered: 22,849,905 Death: 556,036

Brazil 12,051,619 Brazil Confirmed: 12,051,619 Active: 1,247,939 Recovered: 10,507,995 Death: 295,685

India 11,697,665 India Confirmed: 11,697,665 Active: 352,020 Recovered: 11,185,350 Death: 160,295

Russia 4,474,610 Russia Confirmed: 4,474,610 Active: 290,747 Recovered: 4,088,045 Death: 95,818

UK 4,301,925 UK Confirmed: 4,301,925 Active: 481,598 Recovered: 3,694,155 Death: 126,172

Italy 3,400,877 Italy Confirmed: 3,400,877 Active: 563,067 Recovered: 2,732,482 Death: 105,328

Turkey 3,035,338 Turkey Confirmed: 3,035,338 Active: 160,479 Recovered: 2,844,681 Death: 30,178

Germany 2,681,435 Germany Confirmed: 2,681,435 Active: 172,112 Recovered: 2,433,800 Death: 75,523

Pakistan 633,741 Pakistan Confirmed: 633,741 Active: 34,535 Recovered: 585,271 Death: 13,935

China 90,115 China Confirmed: 90,115 Active: 158 Recovered: 85,321 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 23/3: Amidst the growing cases of Coronavirus, the government today extended the ban on international flights further by a month till April 30, 2021. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has notified the news via a circular on Tuesday

The restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the aviation watchdog.