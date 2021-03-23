DGCA extends international flight ban till this date , Know the details

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 124,473,237
    World
    Confirmed: 124,473,237
    Active: 21,324,594
    Recovered: 100,410,097
    Death: 2,738,546
  • USA 30,581,205
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,581,205
    Active: 7,175,264
    Recovered: 22,849,905
    Death: 556,036
  • Brazil 12,051,619
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,051,619
    Active: 1,247,939
    Recovered: 10,507,995
    Death: 295,685
  • India 11,697,665
    India
    Confirmed: 11,697,665
    Active: 352,020
    Recovered: 11,185,350
    Death: 160,295
  • Russia 4,474,610
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,474,610
    Active: 290,747
    Recovered: 4,088,045
    Death: 95,818
  • UK 4,301,925
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,301,925
    Active: 481,598
    Recovered: 3,694,155
    Death: 126,172
  • Italy 3,400,877
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,400,877
    Active: 563,067
    Recovered: 2,732,482
    Death: 105,328
  • Turkey 3,035,338
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,035,338
    Active: 160,479
    Recovered: 2,844,681
    Death: 30,178
  • Germany 2,681,435
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,681,435
    Active: 172,112
    Recovered: 2,433,800
    Death: 75,523
  • Pakistan 633,741
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 633,741
    Active: 34,535
    Recovered: 585,271
    Death: 13,935
  • China 90,115
    China
    Confirmed: 90,115
    Active: 158
    Recovered: 85,321
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 23/3: Amidst the growing cases of  Coronavirus,  the government today extended the ban on international flights further by a month till April 30, 2021. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has notified the news via a circular on  Tuesday

The restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the aviation watchdog.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.