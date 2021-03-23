UK Bans Foreign Trips on Holidays, Heavy fine Imposed for Breaking rules!

FeaturedInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 124,477,097
    World
    Confirmed: 124,477,097
    Active: 21,327,822
    Recovered: 100,410,672
    Death: 2,738,603
  • USA 30,584,133
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,584,133
    Active: 7,178,158
    Recovered: 22,849,905
    Death: 556,070
  • Brazil 12,051,619
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,051,619
    Active: 1,247,939
    Recovered: 10,507,995
    Death: 295,685
  • India 11,697,665
    India
    Confirmed: 11,697,665
    Active: 352,020
    Recovered: 11,185,350
    Death: 160,295
  • Russia 4,474,610
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,474,610
    Active: 290,747
    Recovered: 4,088,045
    Death: 95,818
  • UK 4,301,925
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,301,925
    Active: 481,598
    Recovered: 3,694,155
    Death: 126,172
  • Italy 3,400,877
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,400,877
    Active: 563,067
    Recovered: 2,732,482
    Death: 105,328
  • Turkey 3,035,338
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,035,338
    Active: 160,479
    Recovered: 2,844,681
    Death: 30,178
  • Germany 2,681,435
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,681,435
    Active: 172,112
    Recovered: 2,433,800
    Death: 75,523
  • Pakistan 633,741
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 633,741
    Active: 34,535
    Recovered: 585,271
    Death: 13,935
  • China 90,115
    China
    Confirmed: 90,115
    Active: 158
    Recovered: 85,321
    Death: 4,636

After the rise of Corona cases again worldwide, many countries have increased the strictness. Now the ban on foreign travel in Britain has been extended till July. Also, for those who leave the country due to non-essential reasons, a fine of 5000 rupees or about 5 lakh rupees can also be imposed.

According to the report published in the Daily Mail, the new rules in Britain may come into force from next week and now the government has started preparing the entire roadmap to come out of the lockdown. This law is going to come into force from next March 29, which says that no one can go on a trip outside the country without a valid reason.

According to these laws, a fine of around £ 5000 can be imposed for breaking the rules related to travel. Apart from this, there is a provision for a fine of 200 pounds for not filling the travel documents properly. In this form, the traveler will have to clearly explain the details and reasons related to his journey. In the new law, due to work and hardy, travel abroad is exempted. At the same time, this restriction will not be applicable to those traveling to the Common Travel Area of Ireland.

The applicable rules will be reviewed on April 12 and after that, the rules will be reviewed every 35 days. Apart from this, travel in the countries of the world where corona cases are increasing is also going to be difficult. France can be put on the ‘Red List’ by the end of this week. Health officials are also concerned about the new variant of Corona found in South Africa, in which case the entire continent can be put on the ‘Red List’. Red list means that it will be mandatory to stay quarantined after traveling to these countries.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Johnson has now indicated the removal of restrictions after the completion of one year of lockdown. He said, ‘Many of our people have lost their lives in the last 12 months and I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their families. Today is an opportunity to look back at the completion of one year of lockdown, which has been the most difficult year in the history of the country.

Let us tell you that more than 43 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus in Britain and more than 1.25 lakh people have died. Even Prime Minister Johnson was infected with Corona and had to stay in the hospital for some time.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
