Shocking! Woman did this after being asked to Wear Mask by BMC Official. Watch Video here!

Mumbai, 20/3: In a shocking incident, a woman in Mumbai punched a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a woman traveling in a rickshaw without a mask. As she reaches the Mahavir Nagar traffic signal on Kandivali Link Road, she is stopped by another woman who is a BMC official or marshal.

The BMC marshal asked the woman to pay up a fine of Rs 200. On this, the woman starts arguing with the official. As the issue escalates, she punches one of the BMC officials.

“The video of a woman marshal being assaulted is said to be of Kandivali. Charkop Police are investigating it,” said Prashant Kamble, a BMC supervisor.