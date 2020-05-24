Shopping complex to open in this state , Know the rules

In the fourth phase of the lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of infection with the coronavirus, the government has relaxed many restrictions throughout the country. Under this, the shopping complex has been allowed to open in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow with strict conditions from May 26. Late Saturday, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash issued the conditions for opening the shopping complex. Accordingly, all the malls located in Lucknow will remain completely closed as before. At the same time, the shopping complex located in the Containment Zone and Buffer Zone will remain closed as before.

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that only 33 percent of the shopping complex will be opened with mutual consent. He told that the shopkeepers of the complex have to follow social distancing. While issuing the order, Abhishek Prakash said that entry of children above 65 years and below 10 years, pregnant women, people with multiple diseases will be banned in the complex. At the same time, a thermal screener will have to be arranged at the main entrance of the shopping complex, while the shopkeeper of the complex will have to keep full details of each person daily.

According to the Lucknow District Magistrate, shopping complexes will open 6 days each week and on the seventh day, sanitation work will have to be done in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation. At the same time, the shop can be opened from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. In the complex which has lifts, not more than 4 persons will go at once.