Kalahandi, 6/7: After a local youth found to be Coronavirus positive, Kalampur sarpanch Mina Kumari Majhi enforced a 72-hour shutdown in Kalampur, Baragaon, Kasabhai, Ghodabandh, Ganjaiguda and Sagabari villages.

This decision was taken to control the spread of novel Coronavirus. During the shutdown, all non-essential shops will remain closed and non-essential travel will be prohibited. Strict actions will be taken against people who will violate the shutdown norms.