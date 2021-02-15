Siddhant Chaturvedi announces his next film ‘Yudhra’

-
World
109,448,052
WorldConfirmed: 109,448,052Active: 25,338,874Recovered: 81,696,365Death: 2,412,813
-
USA
28,261,470
USAConfirmed: 28,261,470Active: 9,540,008Recovered: 18,224,288Death: 497,174
-
India
10,916,589
IndiaConfirmed: 10,916,589Active: 139,605Recovered: 10,621,220Death: 155,764
-
Brazil
9,834,513
BrazilConfirmed: 9,834,513Active: 849,795Recovered: 8,745,424Death: 239,294
-
Russia
4,086,090
RussiaConfirmed: 4,086,090Active: 398,534Recovered: 3,607,036Death: 80,520
-
UK
4,038,078
UKConfirmed: 4,038,078Active: 1,760,397Recovered: 2,160,515Death: 117,166
-
Italy
2,721,879
ItalyConfirmed: 2,721,879Active: 402,783Recovered: 2,225,519Death: 93,577
-
Turkey
2,586,183
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,586,183Active: 83,383Recovered: 2,475,329Death: 27,471
-
Germany
2,341,701
GermanyConfirmed: 2,341,701Active: 147,335Recovered: 2,128,800Death: 65,566
-
Pakistan
564,077
PakistanConfirmed: 564,077Active: 25,747Recovered: 525,997Death: 12,333
-
China
89,772
ChinaConfirmed: 89,772Active: 637Recovered: 84,499Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 15/2: Producer Farhan Akhtar announced his next film under his production house Excel Entertainment. The is called ‘Yudhra’ and it stars Sidhhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan in the lead.
Akhtar took to Instagram to share the first look of the film. He wrote, “Karne sabka game over, aa raha hai #Yudhra. Releasing, summer 2022.”
Karne sabka game over, aa raha hai #Yudhra. Releasing, summer 2022. https://t.co/9AMfLUib38@SiddhantChturvD @MalavikaM_ @TheRaghav_Juyal @raviudyawar @ritesh_sid @excelmovies @J10Kassim @ShridharR @BasrurRavi @vishalrr @AAFilmsIndia @ZeeMusicCompany #AkshatGhildial
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 15, 2021
Director Ravi Udyawar wrote about his lead, “He is ruthless, he is invincible, he is Yudhra.”