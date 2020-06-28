Sikhar Dhawan welcomed two new members, Chole and Valentine

Indian team cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has received two canines ‘Chole’ and ‘Valentine’.

The left-hander opening batsman posted two charming photos of the ‘cuties’ over on his social media site Twitter w and can be seen making some joyful memories with the new individuals from his family.

In one of the photos, Dhawan’s child Zoravar can be considered sitting to be the southpaw presents the new relatives over on Twitter.

Dhawan tweeted.”Received these cuties today Red heart Chloe and Valentine our new relatives #desidogs,”