Situation under control in New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, 26/6: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the situation of Coronavirus cases in the Capital is under control now and there is no need to worry.

Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference that, “Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is high but the situation is under control and there is no need to worry. We`ve increased testing by three times but positive cases have increased by around 3000 per day only. Out of the total 74,000 COVID-19 patients which Delhi reported so far, 45,000 people have recovered.”