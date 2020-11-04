Six Health benefits of Sugarcane Juice

Sugarcane juice is extremely rich in minerals which helps prevent tooth decay and bad breath.

It has a low glycemic index (GI) so it comes highly recommended for diabetics

Ayurveda also suggests that ‘sugarcane juice exhibits laxative properties thereby improving bowel movement and relieving constipation’.

Sugarcane juice also has alkaline properties which means it’s good for treating acidity and stomach burns.

Sugarcane juice is due to it being rich in the good kind of carbohydrates, protein, iron, potassium and other essential nutrients that make it the ideal energy drink.

One of the most important health benefits of sugarcane juice is that it is a diuretic which means that it helps treat urinary tract infections, kidney stones and ensure proper functioning of the kidneys.