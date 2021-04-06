କଂଗ୍ରେସରୁ ସ୍ମୃତିରେଖା ପହିଙ୍କ ଇସ୍ତଫ।

PoliticsBreaking NewsFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 132,601,439
    World
    Confirmed: 132,601,439
    Active: 22,842,990
    Recovered: 106,881,730
    Death: 2,876,719
  • USA 31,500,372
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,500,372
    Active: 6,869,747
    Recovered: 24,061,264
    Death: 569,361
  • Brazil 13,023,189
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,023,189
    Active: 1,253,847
    Recovered: 11,436,189
    Death: 333,153
  • India 12,712,759
    India
    Confirmed: 12,712,759
    Active: 804,850
    Recovered: 11,742,191
    Death: 165,718
  • Russia 4,597,868
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,597,868
    Active: 276,727
    Recovered: 4,220,035
    Death: 101,106
  • UK 4,362,150
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,362,150
    Active: 322,726
    Recovered: 3,912,562
    Death: 126,862
  • Italy 3,678,944
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,678,944
    Active: 570,096
    Recovered: 2,997,522
    Death: 111,326
  • Turkey 3,529,601
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,529,601
    Active: 366,168
    Recovered: 3,130,977
    Death: 32,456
  • Germany 2,906,509
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,906,509
    Active: 231,690
    Recovered: 2,597,100
    Death: 77,719
  • Pakistan 696,184
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 696,184
    Active: 63,102
    Recovered: 618,158
    Death: 14,924
  • China 90,329
    China
    Confirmed: 90,329
    Active: 244
    Recovered: 85,449
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୬ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):  କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଦଳର ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ପଦରୁ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ସ୍ମୃତିରେଖା ପହି । ଯାଜପୁରର  ଧର୍ମଶାଳା ନିର୍ବାଚନମଣ୍ଡଳୀରୁ ସାଧାରଣ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପାର୍ଥ୍ରୀ ଭାବେ ଲଢିଥିଲେ । ସେ ତାଙ୍କ ଇସ୍ତଫା ପତ୍ର ପିସିସି ସଭାପତି ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କୁ ପଠାଇ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଅନେକ ସମୟରେ ଦଳ ତାଙ୍କୁ ସହଯୋଗ କରି ନଥିବା ଇସ୍ତଫା ପତ୍ରରେ ଦର୍ଶାଇଛନ୍ତି ସ୍ମୃତିରେଖା ପହି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.