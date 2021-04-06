କଂଗ୍ରେସରୁ ସ୍ମୃତିରେଖା ପହିଙ୍କ ଇସ୍ତଫ।

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୬ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଦଳର ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ପଦରୁ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ସ୍ମୃତିରେଖା ପହି । ଯାଜପୁରର ଧର୍ମଶାଳା ନିର୍ବାଚନମଣ୍ଡଳୀରୁ ସାଧାରଣ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପାର୍ଥ୍ରୀ ଭାବେ ଲଢିଥିଲେ । ସେ ତାଙ୍କ ଇସ୍ତଫା ପତ୍ର ପିସିସି ସଭାପତି ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କୁ ପଠାଇ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଅନେକ ସମୟରେ ଦଳ ତାଙ୍କୁ ସହଯୋଗ କରି ନଥିବା ଇସ୍ତଫା ପତ୍ରରେ ଦର୍ଶାଇଛନ୍ତି ସ୍ମୃତିରେଖା ପହି ।