Tarun Bajaj Appointed as the new Revenue Secretary

New Delhi, 6/4: Finance Ministry, Economic Affairs, Secretary Tarun Bajaj is appointed as the new revenue secretary. Bajaj was given the additional charge of revenue secretary after the retirement of Ajay Bhushan Pandey in February this year.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director, Ajai Seth replaced Bajaj as the secretary to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).
Bajaj, before joining the Department of Economic Affairs, worked as Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister from April 2015 to April 2020. He has served as Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in 2014-15 and as a Director and Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services from 2006 to 2011. He has also served on the Boards of SIDBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance Company.