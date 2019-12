SMS service to be restored in Kashmir on New Years Day

Kashmir 31/12: The Central government has decided to restore the mobile messaging in Kashmir. The messaging and internet service has been banned in the valley after the special status of the valley has been revoked.

Broadband internet service will also be allowed in hospitals from midnight. But the civilian won’t be able to access the internet.

The special status of Jammu Kashmir has been revoked under article 370 on August 5.