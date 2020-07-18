Some users using TikToks despite being banned in India, know the truth

Despite China’s highly popular short video app TikTok (TikTok) being banned in India, some people are not giving up their pursuit. The government has banned this app, but this app is still present in people’s phones and many users are able to install and use it. Let’s know how this app is present in people’s phones even after being banned and is it safe to use it? In fact, since Tiktok has been banned, people are looking for different jugaads to use it. Someone is downloading it through an APK file, then someone is trying to access the app through a VPN, but most methods are not working.

Meanwhile, the link of an APK file on WhatsApp is becoming increasingly viral, due to which TikTok is being downloaded in people’s phones. As soon as the user clicks on this link, his phone asks for permission to install the unknown app. Now when the user goes to setting and gives permission ON, then he gets the option to install it, and the app starts working on the phone easily.