Twitter admits being hacked by using their employees credential

Microblogging company twitter admitted that the attack on accounts of prominent figures was carried out by hackers who infiltrated the company’s internal systems using several employees’ credentials.

The company said, “The attackers successfully manipulated a small number of employees and used their credentials to access Twitter’s internal systems, including getting through our two-factor protections.”

On Wednesday the twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and more well-known US figures had been hacked.