Sonia writes a letter to PM Modi , Supports lockdown

New Delhi, 26/3: Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes a letter to PM Narendra Modi citing her party’s support the 21-days lockdown to tackle deadly Coronavirus.

Congress chief said “Congress stands with people of India at this time of national crisis. We extend full support to the 21-day lockdown and extend cooperation to the government.’’

Sonia Gandhi wrote to PM Modi in her letter, “Centre must consider announcing sector-wise relief package, including tax breaks, interest subvention, deferment of liability,’’

She added that all loan instalment deductions from salaries of government employees may also be deferred for six months.