Sonu Sood promises to solve water issues of Jhansi Villagers

FeaturedEntertainmentNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 113,597,324
    World
    Confirmed: 113,597,324
    Active: 21,897,299
    Recovered: 89,179,727
    Death: 2,520,298
  • USA 29,052,262
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,052,262
    Active: 9,096,024
    Recovered: 19,435,453
    Death: 520,785
  • India 11,063,491
    India
    Confirmed: 11,063,491
    Active: 155,950
    Recovered: 10,750,680
    Death: 156,861
  • Brazil 10,393,886
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,393,886
    Active: 818,529
    Recovered: 9,323,696
    Death: 251,661
  • Russia 4,223,186
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,223,186
    Active: 354,496
    Recovered: 3,783,386
    Death: 85,304
  • UK 4,154,562
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,154,562
    Active: 1,305,026
    Recovered: 2,727,466
    Death: 122,070
  • Italy 2,868,435
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,868,435
    Active: 396,143
    Recovered: 2,375,318
    Death: 96,974
  • Turkey 2,674,766
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,674,766
    Active: 99,905
    Recovered: 2,546,503
    Death: 28,358
  • Germany 2,426,819
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,426,819
    Active: 130,316
    Recovered: 2,226,500
    Death: 70,003
  • Pakistan 577,482
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 577,482
    Active: 22,285
    Recovered: 542,393
    Death: 12,804
  • China 89,877
    China
    Confirmed: 89,877
    Active: 244
    Recovered: 84,997
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 26/2: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has lend a helping hand towards the villagers of Jhansi by promising them to solve their water crisis. He was approached by a man with the concern of no water in his village, due to which the villagers were facing problems.

The ‘Dabanng’ actor has already started the work of installation of water pumps in the village.

Speaking about it, Sood said, “These guys asked because there was no water, the kids in the family were really suffering. They had to walk kilometers to get the water, so we are getting handpumps installed there, so the water scarcity will totally go and the villagers are very very excited as its the first time that something like this has happened to them.”

He added, “The whole community is pretty excited and in fact, they are all standing at the venue where the handpumps are being installed. It`s a pretty exciting sight and hopefully, someday I will also go and drink some water from those handpumps. This is special for me also.”

Sonu is in the limelight constantly because of his philanthropic work. He has helped many during the lockdown by sending them home. He has also helped financially poor students by providing them books and laptops.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.