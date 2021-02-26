Zomato increases delivery partner fee due to this Reason!

-
New Delhi, 26/2: The food delivery app Zomato on Thursday said that it has increased the remuneration of its delivery partners to accommodate fuel prices. In a series of tweets, Zomato founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said the company had increased the pay structure for its delivery partners by 7-8 percent.
In a statement, Zomato said the dramatic increase in fuel prices had impacted the net earnings of Zomato delivery partners. However, the company is “not yet passing on this cost to our customers”.
Keeping the increasing cost of operations in mind, we have increased the pay structure for our delivery partners by 7-8% going forward. (2/n)
— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 25, 2021
“Zomato has taken multiple steps to ensure that this increase in the running costs for delivery partners does not impact their net take-home earnings,” a statement said.
Explaining how the rise in fuel prices was impacting its delivery partners, Zomato said a partner travels 100-120 km in a day, consuming 60-80 liters of fuel in a month. “The recent increase in prices amounts to an additional monthly spend of Rs 600-800 (about 3 percent of monthly income) from their take-home income,” the company said.