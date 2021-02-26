ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୯୪ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୬ ।୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଧୀରେ ଧୀରେ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୯୪ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୫୬ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୮ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୭ ହଜାର ୦୧୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୪୦୦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬୫୦ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 25th Feb

New Positive Cases: 94

In quarantine: 56

Local contacts: 38

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 4

