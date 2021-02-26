ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୯୪ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୬ ।୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଧୀରେ ଧୀରେ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୯୪ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୫୬ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୮ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୭ ହଜାର ୦୧୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୪୦୦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬୫୦ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 25th Feb
New Positive Cases: 94
In quarantine: 56
Local contacts: 38
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 4
19. Sambalpur: 17
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 8
22. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 67
Cumulative tested: 8277713
Positive: 337018
Recovered: 334400
Active cases: 650
