Sourav Ganguly to be Admitted to Hospital after he complains of Chest Pain Again

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kolkata, 27/1: Former India Captain and the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was rushed to the Apollo Gleneagles hospital on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain. Ganguly had undergone an angioplasty in Kolkata’s Woodlands hospital earlier this month.

