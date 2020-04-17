Soyabali Murder case solved

Soyabali, 17/4: Elder son Rajkishor Soren was arrested for killing the victim Sunaram Soren by the police. He confessed how he committed the crime and from his possession murder weapon, one iron rod and electric wire was seized. He is arrested today and was forwarded to court.

Sunaram Soren 55 years of Soyabali was missing on 25.10.2018, reported by one son Rama Soren. The dead body of Sunaram Soren found in Soyabali village pond on 4.11.2018 tied with electric wire. The case was investigated by S.I Mahendra Sahu.