Sputnik V to cost less than Rs.740($10) per dose

New Delhi(Moscow), 24/11: Russia’s pioneering COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V will cost less than Rs.740($10) for a dose. A person will require two doses to be completely administered the vaccine, round it up to Rs.1480($20) per head in the international market. However, the vaccine would be administered completely free of cost to Russian citizens, according to a statement on the official Twitter account of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Russia has aimed to produce more than a billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine starting from next year, as reported by its supporters and developers, aiming to vaccinate at least a 500million people. The price of the Sputnik V is lower than those developed by its western counterparts, as promised by the developers. The researchers have also claimed that Sputnik V is about 95% effective against the coronavirus, claiming the highest efficacy to date, claimed by any coronavirus vaccine.