Mumbai, 6/1: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will play the lead role in India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic Salute. Fatima Sana Shaikh will probably play the women lead role in the movie.

Previously Aamir Khan was approached for this project but due to some reason, it was passed to Shahrukh. According to reports, Fatima Sana Shaikh, fondly known as Fatty, who claimed to be a huge fan of the superstar is finalized to play the female lead in this movie.