Stand-Up Comedian Kunal Kamra and his family Tests Positive for Covid 19

New Delhi, 6/4: Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra and his parents have tested positive for Covid 19. The 32-year-old informed that while he is quarantined at home, his parents, who also tested positive for COVID-19, are in a hospital. “My parents are Covid positive & they’re in a hospital near by. I’m Covid positive quarantined at home. I’ve spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon,” he tweeted, informing his fans to “please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful.”