State governments should treat lockdown only as a measure of the last resort: PM

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi: Addressing the nation on the COVID-19 situation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments to treat lockdown only as a measure of the last resort. 

 

“We have to concentrate on micro containment zones and have to try our best to avoid lockdown,” the Prime Minister said.

 

The Prime Minister said that the Government is working with speed and sensitivity to meet the increasing demand of oxygen in the various parts of the country. Centre, State Governments and private sector are trying that every needy person gets oxygen. Efforts to increase oxygen production and supply are on at various levels. Measures like installing new oxygen plants, providing one lakh new cylinders, diverting oxygen from the industrial use, Oxygen Rail are being undertaken.

 

The Prime Minister said that that our scientists came out with the vaccine in a very short time and today India has the cheapest vaccine in the world which is compatible with the cold-chain available in India. Due to this team effort, India has embarked upon the world’s largest vaccination drive with two ‘made in India’ Vaccines. From the very first phase of the vaccination drive, it has been emphasized that the vaccine reaches the maximum areas and to the people who need it. India gave first 10 crore, 11 crore and the 12 crore vaccine doses in the shortest time in the world.

 

The Prime Minister requested the state governments that they should boost the confidence of the workers and convince them to stay wherever they are. This confidence by the states will greatly help the workers and labourers and they will get the vaccine wherever they are and their work will also not suffer.

 

The Prime Minister, called upon the youth to help in maintaining covid appropriate behaviour in their areas and neighbourhood. This will help in avoiding containment zones, curfews or lockdowns. He also asked children to create an atmosphere where their family members avoid going out unnecessarily.

 

The Prime Minister said  in today’s circumstances, we have to save the country from lockdown.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
