New Delhi,20/12: A strong earthquake is felt across north India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The epicenter is said to be near the Hindu-Kush region of Afghanistan which is 245 KM away from Kabul. The effect of the earthquake was felt nearly for a minute. The intensity of the earthquake is 6.3 magnitudes on the Richter scale. the depth of the earthquake is about 200 KM.Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Jammu Kashmir felt the tremor of the earthquake. It happened nearly at 5.10 PM.