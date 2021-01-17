Sundar-Thakur Heroics Brings India Back in the Game

FeaturedCricketSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 95,007,112
    World
    Confirmed: 95,007,112
    Active: 25,147,974
    Recovered: 67,827,032
    Death: 2,032,106
  • USA 24,306,043
    USA
    Confirmed: 24,306,043
    Active: 9,557,138
    Recovered: 14,343,644
    Death: 405,261
  • India 10,558,710
    India
    Confirmed: 10,558,710
    Active: 209,514
    Recovered: 10,196,885
    Death: 152,311
  • Brazil 8,456,705
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,456,705
    Active: 858,571
    Recovered: 7,388,784
    Death: 209,350
  • Russia 3,568,209
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,568,209
    Active: 542,212
    Recovered: 2,960,431
    Death: 65,566
  • UK 3,357,361
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,357,361
    Active: 1,749,665
    Recovered: 1,519,106
    Death: 88,590
  • Turkey 2,380,665
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,380,665
    Active: 102,781
    Recovered: 2,254,052
    Death: 23,832
  • Italy 2,368,733
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,368,733
    Active: 557,717
    Recovered: 1,729,216
    Death: 81,800
  • Germany 2,038,645
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,038,645
    Active: 333,624
    Recovered: 1,657,900
    Death: 47,121
  • Pakistan 519,291
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 519,291
    Active: 34,701
    Recovered: 473,639
    Death: 10,951
  • China 88,227
    China
    Confirmed: 88,227
    Active: 1,205
    Recovered: 82,387
    Death: 4,635

Brisbane, 17/1: The current India-Australia Test series is proving to be more thrilling than an Alfred Hitchcock movie. The pendulum swings each passing day. Time and again India has shown its fighting spirit in the series. Just when we thought India is out of this test match, they come back storming.

India had lost six wickets for just 186 runs. Washington Sundar was joined by Shardul Thakur. Both were batting for the first time in a test match. An incredible partnership of 123 runs, took India to 336 runs, giving Australia a narrow lead of 33, which at one time looked more than 100. Sundar and Thakur displayed great character and technique to counter the world-class bowling attack. Shardul played a counter-attacking 67 run knock, while Sundar was more technical and defensive for his 62 runs. Both the batsman have given India a ray of hope of winning the test.

Earlier in the morning, Captain Ajinkya Rahane got out playing a rash shot to Mitchell Starc for 37. Given the match situation, Rahane’s shot was inexplicable. By lunch, India had lost both its overnight batsmen Rahane and Pujara for 162. Mayank Agarwal who was playing his 1st innings in the middle order played well for his 38 runs but got out immediately after lunch, playing an expansive drive. The hero of the last match Risabh Pant couldn’t do much this time and got out on 23. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers getting 5 wickets in the innings. The other two pacers Starc and Cummins got 2 wickets each. Nathan Lyon picked up the wicket of Rohit Sharma. India played more than 100 overs for the 4th time in this test series. A feat nobody imagined after the 36-all out in Adelaide.

Australia would be looking to put the inexperienced Indian bowling attack under pressure and score quick runs tomorrow. With the weather forecast not so good for the next two days, both teams have a fair chance to win the test match. The test match at the moment is evenly poised and anything is possible including a draw.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.