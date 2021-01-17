Sundar-Thakur Heroics Brings India Back in the Game

COVID-19 Updates World 95,007,112 World Confirmed: 95,007,112 Active: 25,147,974 Recovered: 67,827,032 Death: 2,032,106

Brisbane, 17/1: The current India-Australia Test series is proving to be more thrilling than an Alfred Hitchcock movie. The pendulum swings each passing day. Time and again India has shown its fighting spirit in the series. Just when we thought India is out of this test match, they come back storming.

India had lost six wickets for just 186 runs. Washington Sundar was joined by Shardul Thakur. Both were batting for the first time in a test match. An incredible partnership of 123 runs, took India to 336 runs, giving Australia a narrow lead of 33, which at one time looked more than 100. Sundar and Thakur displayed great character and technique to counter the world-class bowling attack. Shardul played a counter-attacking 67 run knock, while Sundar was more technical and defensive for his 62 runs. Both the batsman have given India a ray of hope of winning the test.

Earlier in the morning, Captain Ajinkya Rahane got out playing a rash shot to Mitchell Starc for 37. Given the match situation, Rahane’s shot was inexplicable. By lunch, India had lost both its overnight batsmen Rahane and Pujara for 162. Mayank Agarwal who was playing his 1st innings in the middle order played well for his 38 runs but got out immediately after lunch, playing an expansive drive. The hero of the last match Risabh Pant couldn’t do much this time and got out on 23. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers getting 5 wickets in the innings. The other two pacers Starc and Cummins got 2 wickets each. Nathan Lyon picked up the wicket of Rohit Sharma. India played more than 100 overs for the 4th time in this test series. A feat nobody imagined after the 36-all out in Adelaide.

Australia would be looking to put the inexperienced Indian bowling attack under pressure and score quick runs tomorrow. With the weather forecast not so good for the next two days, both teams have a fair chance to win the test match. The test match at the moment is evenly poised and anything is possible including a draw.