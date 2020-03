Mumbai, 4/3: BCCI appoints Sunil Joshi as the Chief Selector of Indian men’s cricket team. Harvinder Singh has also been added to the five-man panel. Joshi and Harvinder will join Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh, and Jatin Paranjape, who will finish their term later this year, in the selection committee. The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh, and Sulakshana Naik interviewed the candidates in Mumbai before arriving at the decision.