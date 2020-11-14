Superstition claims sacrifice of daughter.
A man from Ranchi sacrificed his 6-year old daughter aspiring to have a boy child at the advise of a black magician.
Ranchi, 14/12: A labourer from Ranchi, Suman Negasia, 26-years old, sacrificed his 6-year old daughter in order to have a boy child. This terrible deed was committed by the father of the girl child on behest of a baba or ojha(one who practices black magic). The incident took place in Peshrar block of Lohardaga in Ranchi.
- Negasia admitted that he came in contact with the ojha who advised him to kill his daughter if he wanted the “invisible powerful forces” to bless him with a boy child. The girl’s murder took place while the mother of the child was back at her parental place. The Police have successfully managed to nab the murderous father along with the beheaded body of the girl while the ojha is still on the run. A manhunt party is on the lookout for the charlatan who made the superstitious father murder his own daughter.