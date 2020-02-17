Supreme Court clears permanent commission for Women Officers in Army

New Delhi, 17/2: The Supreme Court has upheld Delhi high court’s order on permanent commission for Women officers in Army. The Supreme court has told the central government to change its mindset. It is a historic decision given by the SC. The SC has ordered the central government to ensure permanent commission for Women Officers in the Army.

Previously, the Central government has applied against the verdict given by the Delhi High Court. The Supreme court has rejected its appeal and asked not to stereotype the gender issue and change its perception.