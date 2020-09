New Delhi, 1/9: In an important judgement, the apex court has granted 10 years to the telecom companies to clear their AGR (adjusted gross revenue). According to reports, the AGR dues of Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

The 10-year timeline for the repayment of the dues will begin from April 1, 2021, said the Supreme Court bench led by Justice Arun Mishra.

According to the apex court, the remaining installments must be paid on February 7 every month.