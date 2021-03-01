Supreme Court Judges To Be Vaccinated Tomorrow!

-
New Delhi, 1/3: The Judges of the Supreme Court will get Covid 19 vaccine shots from tomorrow. They have the luxury to choose the vaccine. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin or Serum Institute of India’s Covishield is currently administered in India.
The families of the judges are also eligible for the vaccination. The Supreme Court registry has arranged a vaccination facility at the court complex.
The judges and their families also have an option of getting the jabs at the Supreme Court complex or any hospital listed by the government.
The cost of vaccination will be as per the center’s guidelines. Private hospitals can charge up to ₹ 250 per shot.