ପରୀ ମାମଲା: ସିବିଆଇକୁ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟଙ୍କ ନୋଟିସ୍

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୟାଗଡ,୧୩ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବହୁଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ନୟାଗଡ଼ ‘ପରୀ’ ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ଓ ହତ୍ୟା ମାମଲା ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ନ୍ୟାୟ ପାଇବାକୁ ଆଜି ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ‘ପରୀ’ର ମା’ ସୌଦାମିନୀ । ଘଟଣାର ସିବିଆଇ ତଦନ୍ତ ଦାବିରେ ସୌଦାମିନୀ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ତେବେ ପରୀ ମା’ଙ୍କ ଆବେଦନକୁ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ । ଜଷ୍ଟିସ ଏଏମ ଖାନଓ୍ବିଲକରଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଗଠିତ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ ଖଣ୍ଡପୀଠ ଏହି ମାମଲାର ଶୁଣାଣି କରିବା ସହ ସିବିଆଇକୁ ନୋଟିସ ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମାମଲାକୁ ବିଚାର ପାଇଁ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବା ପରେ ସିବିଆଇକୁ ନୋଟିସ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ନ୍ୟାୟାଳୟ । ଜବାବ ଦାଖଲ ପାଇଁ ସିବିଆଇକୁ ନୋଟିସ୍ ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
