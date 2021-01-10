Suriname’s President to be the Chief Guest for Republic Day

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 90,173,303
    World
    Confirmed: 90,173,303
    Active: 23,664,125
    Recovered: 64,572,624
    Death: 1,936,554
  • USA 22,699,938
    USA
    Confirmed: 22,699,938
    Active: 8,925,380
    Recovered: 13,393,078
    Death: 381,480
  • India 10,451,346
    India
    Confirmed: 10,451,346
    Active: 224,348
    Recovered: 10,075,950
    Death: 151,048
  • Brazil 8,075,998
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,075,998
    Active: 729,330
    Recovered: 7,144,011
    Death: 202,657
  • Russia 3,401,954
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,401,954
    Active: 561,228
    Recovered: 2,778,889
    Death: 61,837
  • UK 3,017,409
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,017,409
    Active: 1,529,574
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 80,868
  • Turkey 2,317,118
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,317,118
    Active: 104,440
    Recovered: 2,190,047
    Death: 22,631
  • Italy 2,257,866
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,257,866
    Active: 572,842
    Recovered: 1,606,630
    Death: 78,394
  • Germany 1,914,335
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,914,335
    Active: 347,974
    Recovered: 1,525,300
    Death: 41,061
  • Pakistan 502,416
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 502,416
    Active: 34,803
    Recovered: 456,969
    Death: 10,644
  • China 87,433
    China
    Confirmed: 87,433
    Active: 588
    Recovered: 82,211
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 10/1: The President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day Parade. The Indian-origin President of Suriname was invited after the UK President Boris Johnson backed out due to the rise of mutant coronavirus Strain in the country.

Santokhi was the chief guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, held by the Ministry of External Affairs and he delivered the keynote address.

Suriname is a former Dutch colony where people of Indian descent make up the largest ethnic group comprising 27.4 percent of the population of 587,000.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.