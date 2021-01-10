Suriname’s President to be the Chief Guest for Republic Day

-
New Delhi, 10/1: The President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day Parade. The Indian-origin President of Suriname was invited after the UK President Boris Johnson backed out due to the rise of mutant coronavirus Strain in the country.
Santokhi was the chief guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, held by the Ministry of External Affairs and he delivered the keynote address.
Suriname is a former Dutch colony where people of Indian descent make up the largest ethnic group comprising 27.4 percent of the population of 587,000.