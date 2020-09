Sushant Singh Rajput gets a Madame Tussauds-like wax statue in West Bengal , Watch the video

In a touching tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, A Bengali sculptor carved a Madame Tussauds-like wax statue in the wax museum in Asansol, West Bengal.

He shared a video on Facebook. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=4424088114299529&extid=rLCtWGKuNtJXYKnZ