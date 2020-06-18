Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes immersed in Ganga river

The ashes of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were immersed in Patna on Thursday. On Thursday afternoon, the family members of Sushant and Pandit reached at Ganga Ghat in Patna, after which the family boarded a boat and flowed their ashes into the Ganges. Sushant’s ashes were immersed at the Digha Ganga Ghat where the ashes of Sushant’s mother were also immersed.

Father gave fire

After Sushant’s death, his father KK Singh, who arrived in Mumbai from Patna, had offered fire, after which other family members including his father reached Patna on Wednesday. Sushant Singh’s ashes were immersed by his sister Priyanka Singh and Rani Singh, during this time, father KK Singh and Pandit were also present with him on the boat. His sisters immersed his ashes in the Ganga river.