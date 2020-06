Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy dance video from the sets of his upcoming movie ” Dil Bechara” goes viral

A video featuring late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy dance video from the sets of his upcoming movie “Dil Bechara” goes viral on the Internet. Sushant is seen dancing with his ever charming smile. Sushant Singh Rajput and Subbalakshmi would be seen in ‘Dil Bechara’ together. In this video, Sushant is seen dancing with Subhalaxmi.