Sushant’s last movie “Dil Bechara” an adaption of ” The Fault in our Stars” to be released on Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie ” Dil Bechara” which is an adaption of famous movie and novel ” The Fault in Our Stars” to be released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Sanjana Sanghi will be seen with Sushant in this movie. This movie is directed by Mukesh Chhabra who is very close to Sushant Singh Rajput.