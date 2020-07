” Dil Bechara” is the much-anticipated movie of the late star Sushant Singh Rajput. He will be partnered with Sanjana Sanghi. The release of the film was postponed a couple of times between 2019 and early 2020. It was in June that the makers of ‘Dil Bechara’ decided to stream it online as a tribute to Sushant. The trailer of the movie was released today and it garnered more than one lakh views in just a couple of minutes.