Suspected Coronavirus case identified in Mumbai

Mumbai 1/3: A suspected coronavirus case has been identified at Mumbai airport. This was revealed during a regular thermal check-up at the airport. The blood was collected and sent to a quarantine center. A total of 5,758 passengers have been subjected to thermal check-ups at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport since January 16.

A total of 105 people who had previously been sent to the quarantine center on suspicion of coronation have been released after a negative blood sample came out.

On the other hand, worldwide, the coronavirus is a major humanitarian crisis. The first coronary artery infection was reported in Ireland today. The death toll from coronavirus infection in Iran has risen sharply. The death toll has risen to 57, with 11 more killed in the past few days. The United States, Australia, and Thailand have announced the death of their first coronary heart disease. Worldwide, on the other hand, the death toll is close to 3,000. About 70 percent of them are from China. In addition, about 75,000 people are now infected.