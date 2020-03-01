We will win more than 200 seats along with BJP :Nitish

Patna, 1/3: Bihar assembly elections are set to take place this year. From now on, politics is in full swing. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inaugurated the Jan Sabha from Gandhi Maidan in Patna on his birthday. Addressing the gathering, he clarified that this time the Bihar Assembly elections will be contested along the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He claims that they will win 200 seats. “We worked for them when the RJD and the Congress lost their votes,” he said. Now the minority is safe in marriage so Nitish is adamant that his government will rule Bihar again.