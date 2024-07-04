fbpx

(Video) ୱାନଖେଡେ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରେ ଜମେଇକି ନାଚିଲେ ଟୀମ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ, ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ କିପରି ହେଲା ସ୍ୱାଗତ

By Chinmayee Beura

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ୱାନଖେଡେ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମ ବାହାରେ ଅନେକ ଲୋକେ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଟୀମକୁ ଦେଖି ବେହୋସ ହୋଇଯାଇଛନ୍ତି । ମରୀନ ଡ୍ରାଇଭରେ ଲକ୍ଷ ଲକ୍ଷ ଲୋକେ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ଟୀମ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆର ସ୍ୱାଗତ କରିବାକୁ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ଏଥିସହ ବିସିସିଆଇ ଟୀମ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆକୁ ୧୨୫ କୋଟିର ଚେକ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛି । ସାରା ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରେ ତାଳି ଧ୍ୱନୀରେ ଟୀମ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଫ୍ୟାନଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଟୀମ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଖେଳାଳି ୱାନଖେଡେ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବା ପରେ ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସ କରିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ବିରାଟ କୋହଲୀ, ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁମାର ଯାଦବ ଏବଂ ରୋହିତ ଶର୍ମା ସମେତ ସମସ୍ତ ଖେଳାଳି ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସ କରୁଥିବା ନଜର ଆସିଛନ୍ତି ।

