TAK-888 can cure COVID-19!

Tokyo, 23/3: The situation around the world is deteriorating due to the corona infection. The United States and China are continuing to work on how to prevent this. The United States continues to work on vaccines. Similarly, China has been conducting various tests since last February. Meanwhile, Japan has stepped up its efforts to make medicine from the coronavirus antibodies healed. It is named TAK-888. It will help heal other infections, according to drug company Takeda Pharma. The drug was developed by collecting antibodies from the serum, or blood plasma, of infected people. Meanwhile, the company has completed the preparation of anti-inflammatory drugs. It is called Intravenous hemoglobin. The company also used healthy people’s antibodies in its preparation, the company said.