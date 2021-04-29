ତାମିଲ ଅଭିନେତା ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥଙ୍କ ଫୋନ୍ ନମ୍ବର ଲିକ୍, ମିଳୁଛି ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ଓ ହତ୍ୟା ଧମକ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ, ୨୮/୪(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ତାମିଲ ଅଭିନେତା ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥଙ୍କୁ କିଛି ଦିନ ହେବ ଲଗାତର ଭାବରେ ହତ୍ୟା ଧମକ ମିଳୁଛି । ଖାଲି ସେତିକି ନୁହେଁ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ କରିବା ନେଇ ମଧ୍ୟ ଧମକ ମିଳିଛି । ଏନେଇ ସେ ଆଜି ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରି ସୁଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ସେ ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ତାଙ୍କ ଫୋନ୍ ନମ୍ବରକୁ ଲିକ୍ କରିଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଆଉ ଏହା ତାମିଲନାଡୁର ବିଜେପି ଆଇଟି ସେଲ୍ ହିଁ କରିଛନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ସେ ଅଭିଯୋଗ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରି ଏ ସକ୍ରାନ୍ତରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ଏବଂ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ୍ ଶାହଙ୍କୁ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ସେ ଏନେଇ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, “ମୋ ଫୋନ୍ ନମ୍ବରକୁ ତାମିଲନାଡୁର ବିଜେପି ଆଇଟି ସେଲ୍ ଲିକ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୫୦୦ କଲ୍ ଆସିଛି । ସେଥିରେ ମୋ ପରିବାରକୁ ହତ୍ୟା, ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ଭଳି ଧମକ ମିଳିଛି । ସବୁ ନମ୍ବରକୁ ରେକର୍ଡ କରି ମୁଁ ପୋଲିସ୍ କୁ ଦେଇଛି” ।

 

ଏଥିସହିତ ସେ କିଛି ସ୍କ୍ରିନ୍ ସଟ୍ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଯେଉଁଥିରେ କିଛି ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ତାଙ୍କୁ ଖୋଲାଖୋଲି ଭାବେ ଧମକ ଦେଉଛନ୍ତି । ସ୍କ୍ରିନ୍ ସଟ୍ ସେୟାର ସେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, “ଏହା ହେଉଛି ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପୋଷ୍ଟ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ମୋ ଫୋନ୍ ନମ୍ବରକୁ ଗତକାଲି ଲିକ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ମୋ ଉପରେ ଆଟାକ୍ ଓ ହଇରାଣ କରିବାକୁ କହୁଛନ୍ତି” । ତେବେ ଏହି ପୋଷ୍ଟ କୁ ସେୟାର କରିବା ପରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ ଏବଂ ଅନେକ ଷ୍ଟାର୍ ମଧ୍ୟ ତାଙ୍କ ସପକ୍ଷରେ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କ ଟୁଇଟ୍ ର ରିପ୍ଲାଏ ରେ ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ଅଦିତି ରାଓ ହୈଦ୍ରୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

କମେଣ୍ଟ ଜରିଆରେ ନିଜ ମତାମତ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଖାଲି ସେତିକି ନୁହେଁ ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥଙ୍କ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ ମାନେ ଟୁଇଟର୍ ରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ହ୍ୟାସଟ୍ୟାଗ୍ ମଧ୍ୟ କ୍ରିଏଟ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଯାହା ଏବେ ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡ କରୁଛି । ତା ହେଉଛି #StandWithSiddharth ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
