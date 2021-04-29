ତାମିଲ ଅଭିନେତା ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥଙ୍କ ଫୋନ୍ ନମ୍ବର ଲିକ୍, ମିଳୁଛି ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ଓ ହତ୍ୟା ଧମକ

ମୁମ୍ବାଇ, ୨୮/୪(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ତାମିଲ ଅଭିନେତା ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥଙ୍କୁ କିଛି ଦିନ ହେବ ଲଗାତର ଭାବରେ ହତ୍ୟା ଧମକ ମିଳୁଛି । ଖାଲି ସେତିକି ନୁହେଁ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ କରିବା ନେଇ ମଧ୍ୟ ଧମକ ମିଳିଛି । ଏନେଇ ସେ ଆଜି ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରି ସୁଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ସେ ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ତାଙ୍କ ଫୋନ୍ ନମ୍ବରକୁ ଲିକ୍ କରିଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଆଉ ଏହା ତାମିଲନାଡୁର ବିଜେପି ଆଇଟି ସେଲ୍ ହିଁ କରିଛନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ସେ ଅଭିଯୋଗ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରି ଏ ସକ୍ରାନ୍ତରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ଏବଂ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ୍ ଶାହଙ୍କୁ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell

Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police.

I will not shut up. Keep trying.@narendramodi @AmitShah

— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021