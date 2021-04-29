ତାମିଲ ଅଭିନେତା ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥଙ୍କ ଫୋନ୍ ନମ୍ବର ଲିକ୍, ମିଳୁଛି ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ଓ ହତ୍ୟା ଧମକ

-
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ, ୨୮/୪(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ତାମିଲ ଅଭିନେତା ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥଙ୍କୁ କିଛି ଦିନ ହେବ ଲଗାତର ଭାବରେ ହତ୍ୟା ଧମକ ମିଳୁଛି । ଖାଲି ସେତିକି ନୁହେଁ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ କରିବା ନେଇ ମଧ୍ୟ ଧମକ ମିଳିଛି । ଏନେଇ ସେ ଆଜି ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରି ସୁଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ସେ ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ତାଙ୍କ ଫୋନ୍ ନମ୍ବରକୁ ଲିକ୍ କରିଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଆଉ ଏହା ତାମିଲନାଡୁର ବିଜେପି ଆଇଟି ସେଲ୍ ହିଁ କରିଛନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ସେ ଅଭିଯୋଗ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରି ଏ ସକ୍ରାନ୍ତରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ଏବଂ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ୍ ଶାହଙ୍କୁ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell
Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police.
I will not shut up. Keep trying.@narendramodi @AmitShah
— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021
ସେ ଏନେଇ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, “ମୋ ଫୋନ୍ ନମ୍ବରକୁ ତାମିଲନାଡୁର ବିଜେପି ଆଇଟି ସେଲ୍ ଲିକ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୫୦୦ କଲ୍ ଆସିଛି । ସେଥିରେ ମୋ ପରିବାରକୁ ହତ୍ୟା, ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ଭଳି ଧମକ ମିଳିଛି । ସବୁ ନମ୍ବରକୁ ରେକର୍ଡ କରି ମୁଁ ପୋଲିସ୍ କୁ ଦେଇଛି” ।
This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me.
"Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again)
We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people? pic.twitter.com/dYOQMsEewi
— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021
ଏଥିସହିତ ସେ କିଛି ସ୍କ୍ରିନ୍ ସଟ୍ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଯେଉଁଥିରେ କିଛି ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ତାଙ୍କୁ ଖୋଲାଖୋଲି ଭାବେ ଧମକ ଦେଉଛନ୍ତି । ସ୍କ୍ରିନ୍ ସଟ୍ ସେୟାର ସେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, “ଏହା ହେଉଛି ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପୋଷ୍ଟ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ମୋ ଫୋନ୍ ନମ୍ବରକୁ ଗତକାଲି ଲିକ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ମୋ ଉପରେ ଆଟାକ୍ ଓ ହଇରାଣ କରିବାକୁ କହୁଛନ୍ତି” । ତେବେ ଏହି ପୋଷ୍ଟ କୁ ସେୟାର କରିବା ପରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ ଏବଂ ଅନେକ ଷ୍ଟାର୍ ମଧ୍ୟ ତାଙ୍କ ସପକ୍ଷରେ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କ ଟୁଇଟ୍ ର ରିପ୍ଲାଏ ରେ ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ଅଦିତି ରାଓ ହୈଦ୍ରୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
More power to you… #courage #IStandWithSiddharth
— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) April 29, 2021
କମେଣ୍ଟ ଜରିଆରେ ନିଜ ମତାମତ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଖାଲି ସେତିକି ନୁହେଁ ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥଙ୍କ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ ମାନେ ଟୁଇଟର୍ ରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ହ୍ୟାସଟ୍ୟାଗ୍ ମଧ୍ୟ କ୍ରିଏଟ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଯାହା ଏବେ ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡ କରୁଛି । ତା ହେଉଛି #StandWithSiddharth ।
— Pradeep Anbazhagan (@it_is_pradeep) April 29, 2021