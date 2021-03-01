Tamil Nadu Extends lockdown till March 31. Know details here!

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Lockdown in Tamil Nadu
Chennai, 1/3: Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic till March 31. Offices, shops, and industrial and commercial establishments will continue with staggered working hours.

The state authorities are directed to crack down on violations of these or any other Covid-related protocols. Police and municipal authorities are directed to ensure that measures in containment zones are strictly followed.

The protocols include the use of face masks in public and maintaining social distancing.

International travel, restrictions are prohibited in the state, apart from those related to essential services and permitted exceptions.

The state government has cautioned people over 65, those with co-morbidities, those who are pregnant, and children under the age of 10 to take all necessary and required precautions.

On Monday the second phase of vaccination will begin across the country including Tamil Nadu. People over the age of 60, and those over 45 but with co-morbidities, in line, to get the shot.

Tamil Nadu has reported more than 8.51 lakh cases of which around 8.34 lakh are recoveries. Around 12,000 are deaths are recorded since the pandemic broke in December 2019.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
