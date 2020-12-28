୩ରେ ଖୋଲିବ ତାରାତାରିଣୀ ମନ୍ଦିର

-
World
81,195,758
-
USA
19,573,847
-
India
10,208,725
-
Brazil
7,484,285
-
Russia
3,078,035
-
UK
2,288,345
-
Turkey
2,147,578
-
Italy
2,047,696
-
Germany
1,655,322
-
Pakistan
473,309
-
China
86,976
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ,୨୮ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୩ରେ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଗଞ୍ଜାମର ତାରାତାରିଣୀ ମନ୍ଦିର । କରୋନା କଟକଣାରେ ରହି ମା’ଙ୍କ ଦର୍ଶନ କରିପାରିବେ ଭକ୍ତ । ଏନେଇ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଏସଓପି ଜାରି ହେବ । ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଅନ୍ୟ ଧର୍ମାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଖୋଲିବା ନେଇ କାଲିର ବୈଠକରେ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯିବ ।
ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଜିରୋ ନାଇଟ୍ ସେଲିବ୍ରେସନ୍ ଉପରେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କଟକଣା ଲଗାଯାଇଛି । ଆସନ୍ତା ୩୧ ଓ ଜାରୁଆରୀ୧ରେ ଗୋପାଳପୁର ବେଳାଭୂମି ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ଏନେଇ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ବିଜୟ ଅମୃତା କୁଲାଙ୍ଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।