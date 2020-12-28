୩ରେ ଖୋଲିବ ତାରାତାରିଣୀ ମନ୍ଦିର

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ,୨୮ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୩ରେ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଗଞ୍ଜାମର ତାରାତାରିଣୀ ମନ୍ଦିର । କରୋନା କଟକଣାରେ ରହି ମା’ଙ୍କ ଦର୍ଶନ କରିପାରିବେ ଭକ୍ତ । ଏନେଇ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଏସଓପି ଜାରି ହେବ । ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଅନ୍ୟ ଧର୍ମାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଖୋଲିବା ନେଇ କାଲିର ବୈଠକରେ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯିବ ।

ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଜିରୋ ନାଇଟ୍ ସେଲିବ୍ରେସନ୍ ଉପରେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କଟକଣା ଲଗାଯାଇଛି । ଆସନ୍ତା ୩୧ ଓ ଜାରୁଆରୀ୧ରେ ଗୋପାଳପୁର ବେଳାଭୂମି ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ଏନେଇ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ବିଜୟ ଅମୃତା କୁଲାଙ୍ଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
